Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $185.38. 11,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $184.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

