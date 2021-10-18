Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 to $11.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $8.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $62.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $75.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $46.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $59.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $543.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,759. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.