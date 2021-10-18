Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post -$0.95 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

