Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

