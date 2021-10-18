Zacks: Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

ZBH traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $144.97. 1,026,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

