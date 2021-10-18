Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $58.71. 24,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

