Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.56). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

