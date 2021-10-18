Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $410.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.10 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $66.53. 36,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

