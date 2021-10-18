Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

ARDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 129,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 810,300 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

