Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.92. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,724,912. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

