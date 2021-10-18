Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $88.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.96 million and the lowest is $87.80 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $356.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $366.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $400.64 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.71. 140,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $97.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

