Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.89 and the lowest is $3.35. The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of PLCE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

