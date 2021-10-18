Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.10 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

