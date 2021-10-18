Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

