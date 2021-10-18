Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Savara stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,357.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,106 shares of company stock worth $194,160. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

