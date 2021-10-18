Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,157,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.