Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

