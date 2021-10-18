Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 59.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

