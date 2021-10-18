Zacks Investment Research Lowers SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

SLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $8.83 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.58.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

