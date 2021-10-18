Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 375,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.02 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.56 and a 200 day moving average of $526.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.