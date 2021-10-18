Zenswap Network Token Hits Market Cap of $31,281.43 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $31,281.43 and $15.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00199940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

