Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Tops $0.76

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $44,699.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00197755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00089410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,617,191 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

