Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,818,500 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 1,973,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,562.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $5.25 on Monday. ZIP has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

