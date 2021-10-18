Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.22 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

