ZooKeeper Tops 1-Day Volume of $906,743.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $906,743.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,414,012.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,322.43 or 0.99711592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.16 or 0.06098104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 62,169,432 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

