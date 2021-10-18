Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

