Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 259,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

