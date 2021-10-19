$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

