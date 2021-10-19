-$0.05 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 29,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.