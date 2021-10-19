-$0.13 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,431,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,419. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,714,451 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,705. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

