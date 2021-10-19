-$0.14 EPS Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

