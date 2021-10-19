-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $3,444,957. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 5,944.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fastly by 11.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 6.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 116,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $4.80 on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

