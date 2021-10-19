$0.26 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 127.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

