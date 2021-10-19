$0.30 EPS Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $24,203,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

