$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. JD.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

