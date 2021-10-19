$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

UNIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 25,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,686. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 239,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

