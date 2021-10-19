$0.46 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

