$0.46 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.