$0.58 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

HAFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 4,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

