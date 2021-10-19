$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at about $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 4,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

