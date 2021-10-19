$0.74 EPS Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,961. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

