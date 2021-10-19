$0.75 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

