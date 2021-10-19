$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 269,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,263. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

