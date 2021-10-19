$0.91 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.83. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

