$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $987.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

