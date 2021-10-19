$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of -141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

