$1.57 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $512.49. The stock had a trading volume of 826,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,729. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $516.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.04.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

