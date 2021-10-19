$1.57 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.48. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

