$1.62 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,420,000 after acquiring an additional 490,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.