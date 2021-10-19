$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.60. MetLife reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

