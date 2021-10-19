$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. Science Applications International has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

